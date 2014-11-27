While She Sleeps unleash Four Walls

Northern metallic hardcore noisemakers While She Sleeps have just unveiled the latest song from their upcoming album Brainwashed.

Last month While She Sleeps released a video for New World Torture and now they’ve followed it up with the anthemic Four Walls, after debuting it on Zane Lowe’s BBC Radio One show.

New album Brainwashed is out 23rd March via Search And Destroy/Sony Music. They’re also off on tour round the UK with Cancer Bats in April at the following dates:

Apr 22: Birmingham Institute Apr 23: Manchester Ritz Apr 24: Norwich UEA Apr 28: Newcastle University Apr 29: Glasgow O2 ABC Apr 30: London Forum