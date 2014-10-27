While She Sleeps to tour UK with Cancer Bats

While She Sleeps have announced a six-date UK tour with Cancer Bats for April next year – and both bands will release new albums around the same time.

While She Sleeps’ second full-lengther Brainwashed is to be launched on March 23 via Search & Destroy/Sony. The band have just launched a video for lead track New World Torture, below.

Loz Taylor and co say: “Everything we’ve been through these past years has become the main ingredient for the new record. If for once the saying good things come to those who wait was true, this is it. We have done our fans proud.”

Before that, Cancer Bats release fifth album Searching For Zero on March 9 via Noise Church. The follow-up to 2012’s Dead Set On Living is described as “hookier, more savage, more vicious more powerful – the band at their pinnacle.”

An album bundle pre-sale offering tickets plus both new records, starts at 4pm today (October 27) while general sales begin on Friday at 9am via Live Nation, Ticketmaster and KiliLive. Special guests will be announced in due course.

Apr 22: Birmingham Institute

Apr 23: Manchester Ritz

Apr 24: Norwich UEA

Apr 28: Newcastle University

Apr 29: Glasgow O2 ABC

Apr 30: London Forum