While She Sleeps to lead stacked metalcore tour featuring Malevolence, Thrown and Resolve

While She Sleeps have announced a mega metalcore tour of Europe.

The Sheffield five-piece will be joined across the continent by Malevolence, Thrown and Resolve.

The full list of dates is available below and tickets go on sale on Thursday, June 13, at 10am CEST.

While She Sleeps will be touring to promote their sixth studio album Self Hell, which was released earlier this year to positive reviews.

Metal Hammer journalist Sam Coare awarded the album 3.5 stars in March.

“Sonically and – in its authentic, if not original positive mental health advocacy – thematically, Self Hell delivers as a record and statement of our unstable, head-spinning times,” Coare wrote.

“It’s a levelling up of the Sleeps blueprint, and a work that will undoubtedly see them make similar strides in the live arena, where the album’s scope of ambition will surely come further to life.

“With that in mind, nearly 20 years in, While She Sleeps may well have nailed the timing of their run at metal’s highest echelons to perfection.”

The band have a stacked schedule in the lead-up to the tour. They start their festival summer this weekend at Download Festival, and will proceed to play Graspop Metal Meeting, Rock Am Ring and more.

While She Sleeps will then headline a run of shows across Australia and Japan in September and October.

To see full details of the festival, Oceania and Asian dates, and to purchase tickets, head to the band’s website.

Nov 06: Paris Elysee Montmartre, France

Nov 07: Oberhausen Turbinehalle, Germany

Nov 08: Leipzig Tuabchenthal, Germany

Nov 09: Berlin Huxleys, Germany

Nov 11: Warsaw Progresja, Poland

Nov 14: Nuremberg Lowensaal, Germany

Nov 15: Zurich X-Tra, Switzerland

Nov 16: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Nov 18: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany

Nov 19: Munich Backstage Werk, Germany

Nov 21: Stuttgart LKA Longhorn, Germany

Nov 22: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Nov 23: Hannover Capitol, Germany

Nov 24: Hamburg Grosse Freiheit, Germany

Nov 26: Munster Skaters Palace, Germany

Nov 30: Antwerp Trix, Belgium