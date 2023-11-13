My Chemical Romance to play The Black Parade in full at When We Were Young Festival 2024, Fall Out Boy, A Day To Remember, Jimmy Eat World, The Distillers, Coheed And Cambria and many more also announced

The 2023 edition of emo/pop punk mega-fest When We Were Young only wrapped up a couple of weeks ago, but the festival has already announced an absolutely stacked lineup for next year's annual hoedown in Las Vegas. Headlining When We Were Young 2024 will be none other than My Chemical Romance, who will be playing their landmark 2006 third studio album The Black Parade in full. It sets a theme for much of the festival, with A Day To Remember, Dashboard Confessional, Jimmy Eat World, Pierce The Veil, Underoath, The Distillers, The Used, Coheed And Cambria and many, many more scene heavyweights also playing classic albums in full.

One band who didn't seem to get the memo is Fall Out Boy, who are commanding a major slot at next year's festival but are seemingly just playing whatever the hell they want. Fair enough.

Check out the full lineup below, courtesy of a fun and nostalgic and not-at-all annoying to read CD graphic. Next year's edition of When We Were Young takes place October 19 at the Festival Grounds in Las Vegas. For ticket info, head to the official When We Were Young website.

(Image credit: When We Were Young)

(Image credit: When We Were Young Festival)

When We Were Young 2023 featured a busy and pop punk-centric lineup that included sets from the likes of Green Day, The Offspring, Sum 41, Good Charlotte and many more. In the lead-up to the festival, Green Day officially kicked off their next chapter with a riotous, intimate show at the 1,000-capacity Fremont Country Club in Las Vegas, playing breakthrough album Dookie in full and debuting new single, The American Dream Is Killing Me.