Wes Borland and Travis Barker are working on new project

Limp Bizkit guitarist Wes Borland has announced that he’s working on a new project with Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

Borland posted footage from the studio on Instagram showing Barker behind the kit with the caption: “Doing drums with the man himself Travis Barker on a yet to be titled new project!”

He later added: “Wrote seven songs in 12 hours. That’s a new record. More drums from Travis Barker to come.”

Further details will be revealed in due course.

Last year, Borland resurrected Big Dumb Face and released the album Where Is Duke Lion? He’s Dead… – the band’s first since 2001’s Duke Lion Fights The Terror!!.

As for the status of further material from Limp Bizkit, Borland told Metal Hammer in November: “I have no idea. I’m not the boss of Limp Bizkit, Fred Durst is. But I think he’s working right now. Will he be done by next year? Who knows? I don’t know!

“I’ve been wanting to work on it, I’m ready to work on it anytime, but it depends on what his plan is. There’s no problem with that and we’re great friends, but I can only control what I control.”

