Cocaine found on Weiland's tour bus

Wildabouts bass player Tommy Black has been arrested after cocaine was found on the bus where Scott Weiland died this week.

Weiland, 48, was found dead on the band’s tour bus in Bloomington, Minnesota, on Thursday night. The cause of death has yet to be confirmed.

And according to the Boston Herald, bassist Black has since been arrested and charged for possession of a controlled substance. He is currently being held at the Bloomington Police Department.

Police say that a small amount of “a suspected controlled substance that field tested as cocaine” was also found in the room where Weiland’s body was discovered.

Black is also the manager of famous Los Angeles gig venue The Viper Room.

In the wake of Weiland’s death, stars from the world of rock paid tribute to him, and TeamRock editor-in-chier Alexander Milas recalled seeing the band and interviewing Weiland this year at Rock On The Range in Ohio.