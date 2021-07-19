Weezer's Rivers Cuomo shares details on the band's 2022 four-album project

Earlier this year, Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo revealed that the band were planning on releasing four albums in 2022, with one to mark each passing season.

The albums would contain their own lyrical and stylistic themes, corresponding to the time of year they were representing.

In a recent conversation on Good Morning America, the frontman shared more details on the concept, declaring that the project would be titled, Seasons, and that each album would be released at the start of spring, summer, autumn and winter.

On the project, he says: “I guess I’ve had a lot of time on my hands so I wrote four albums that we’ll put out next year.



“It’s called Seasons, and each album comes out on the first day of the season. Spring is kind of like happy chill. And then we move through to dance rock, like a Strokes-style album for the fall, and then sad acoustic, Elliott Smith-style for winter.”

The album series will follow 2021's releases of the orchestral OK Human and the hair metal-inspired album Van Weezer.

Weezer will also be heading out on the road from July 24, alongside Green Day and Fall Out Boy as part of the Hella Mega Tour. In the same interview, Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong said "I’m just looking forward to playing again. We’ve been planning this tour for two years now and we got derailed into lockdown, and it’ll just be nice to do what I love doing! I love playing live, and it’s the biggest tour of the summer with three really fun bands, so it should be great.”

Check out the full interview below: