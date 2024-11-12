“You think we’d go across the pond for one show only? No way!!” Weezer reveal European headline shows and festival appearances booked around previously-announced UK show supporting Deftones

Weezer will play a number of European headline shows and festivals next summer.

Having previously been announced as special guests to Deftones for the Sacramento band's outdoor show at London's Crystal Palace on June 29, Rivers Cuomo's band have revealed that they'll also be playing headlines dates and appearing at a brace of Scandinavian festivals.



Posting on social media, the band rhetorically ask, "You think we’d go across the pond for one show only? No way!! Europe and UK, see you next summer for a bunch of headline shows and festivals. BRB, we’re already packing our bags."

Weezer's EU/UK 2025 tour will visit:



Jun 10: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Jun 17: Zurich Halle 622, Switzerland

Jun 19: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Jun 24: Stockholm STHLM Fields festival, Sweden

Jun 26: Oslo Tons Of Rock festival, Norway

Jun 29: London Crystal Palace (supporting Deftones), UK SOLD OUT

Jul 02: Dublin Trinity College, Ireland

Jul 06: Paris Zenith, France

Jul 09: Barcelona Razzmatazz, Spain



A mailing list pre-sale for all the headline shows starts at 10am GMT on November 13. Sign up to the mailing list before 12AM GMT to get the code weezer.com/sign-up. The general on sale is on November 15 at 11am GMT.

The band's social media posts is also teasing more dates to be announced.

On November 1, Weezer will release a 30th anniversary reissue of their classic debut record, the 'Blue Album'.



The Super Deluxe Vinyl Box Set edition of the album will include 36 previously unreleased tracks, including demos, garage practices recordings, live versions and BBC radio recordings. The box set also includes a 24-page 'Weezine' featuring liner notes by band historian Karl Koch, 4 lithographs featuring never-before-seen band photos from the 'Blue Album' photo shoot, a special sticker sheet representing the 10 songs on the album, plus “a 12 sided die for all your Dungeon Mastering needs.”



The 'Blue Album' was originally released on May 10, 1994, and features some of the band's best-loved songs, including singles Buddy Holly, Undone - The Sweater Song and Say It Ain't So.