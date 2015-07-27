Weezer release Go Away promo

Weezer have released a video for their track Go Away.
The song originally appeared on 2014’s Everything Will Be Alright In The End, a record Classic Rock said was “a consistently sparkling Weezer album.”
The track features a guest appearance from Best Coat’s Bethany Cosentimo.
Rivers Cuomo and co have several live dates planned across North America, starting this week in Portland.
Weezer tour dates
Jul 31: Portland The Maine State Pier, ME
Aug 01: Monstreal Osheaga Music And Arts Festival, QC
Aug 02: Bridgeport Gathering Of The Vibes, CT
Sep 06: Del Mar Summer Concert Series, CA
Sep 12: Detroit Chill On The Hill, MI
Sep 19: Toronto Riot Fest, ON
Sep 20: Toronto Riot Fest, ON
Sep 26: Franklin Pilgrimage Music Festival, TN
Sep 27: Las Vegas Life Is Beautiful Fest, NV