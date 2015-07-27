Weezer release Go Away promo

Weezer have released a video for their track Go Away.

The song originally appeared on 2014’s Everything Will Be Alright In The End, a record Classic Rock said was “a consistently sparkling Weezer album.”

The track features a guest appearance from Best Coat’s Bethany Cosentimo.

Rivers Cuomo and co have several live dates planned across North America, starting this week in Portland.

Jul 31: Portland The Maine State Pier, ME

Aug 01: Monstreal Osheaga Music And Arts Festival, QC

Aug 02: Bridgeport Gathering Of The Vibes, CT

Sep 06: Del Mar Summer Concert Series, CA

Sep 12: Detroit Chill On The Hill, MI

Sep 19: Toronto Riot Fest, ON

Sep 20: Toronto Riot Fest, ON

Sep 26: Franklin Pilgrimage Music Festival, TN

Sep 27: Las Vegas Life Is Beautiful Fest, NV

The 10 best album tracks Weezer have recorded since 2002