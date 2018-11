Metal Hammer are debuting the brand new video from Northampton hard rock troupe Wearing Scars.

Frontman Chris Clancy (formerly of Mutiny Within) tells Metal Hammer that new song Butterfly is about “going through the shit times with a belief that one day everything will be different, and it’s focussing on that belief that carries you forward.”

Wearing Scars’ debut album A Thousand Words is will be released on 24th July, via Candyman Records. Pre-order from iTunes here.