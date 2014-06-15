'We've toured with Stones.. but never met them'

The Temperance Movement are nearing the end of their European tour with the Rolling Stones – but they've never been given the chance to speak to Mick Jagger and co.
That hasn’t ruined the rising-star blues-rockers’ experience of playing their biggest shows ever during the summer.
Speaking to TeamRock Radio ahead of their Download appearance on Friday, bassist Nick Fyfe said: “It came up so quick. It sort of blindsided us, and suddenly it was happening. We’ve played some amazing venues in front of a lot of people.”
And he lives in hope of shaking the Stones’ hands: “I think they’ve pencilled in a window to meet up with them on the last show,” he says. “We’ve had glimpses of them. It’s been amazing – a real honour.”
Drummer Damon WIlson won’t hear a word against their hosts, asserting: “It’s the Stones. Their music is in everyone’s blood – they’re part of life. They’re amazing.”
The Temperance movement end their run of Stones support shows on Thursday. They’re planning to track the follow-up to last year’s self-titled debut LP before their next run of UK shows:
Nov 16: Bristol Academy
Nov 17: Manchestr Ritz
Nov 20: Birmingham Institute
Nov 21: London Forum
Dec 02: Glasgow, venue TBC