'We've toured with Stones.. but never met them'

The Temperance Movement are nearing the end of their European tour with the Rolling Stones – but they've never been given the chance to speak to Mick Jagger and co.

That hasn’t ruined the rising-star blues-rockers’ experience of playing their biggest shows ever during the summer.

Speaking to TeamRock Radio ahead of their Download appearance on Friday, bassist Nick Fyfe said: “It came up so quick. It sort of blindsided us, and suddenly it was happening. We’ve played some amazing venues in front of a lot of people.”

And he lives in hope of shaking the Stones’ hands: “I think they’ve pencilled in a window to meet up with them on the last show,” he says. “We’ve had glimpses of them. It’s been amazing – a real honour.”

Drummer Damon WIlson won’t hear a word against their hosts, asserting: “It’s the Stones. Their music is in everyone’s blood – they’re part of life. They’re amazing.”

The Temperance movement end their run of Stones support shows on Thursday. They’re planning to track the follow-up to last year’s self-titled debut LP before their next run of UK shows:

Nov 16: Bristol Academy

Nov 17: Manchestr Ritz

Nov 20: Birmingham Institute

Nov 21: London Forum

Dec 02: Glasgow, venue TBC

The Temperance Movement interview