'We've toured with Stones.. but never met them'

Download 2014: The Temperance Movement hope for chance to speak to Jagger and co before run of shows end

The Temperance Movement are nearing the end of their European tour with the Rolling Stones – but they've never been given the chance to speak to Mick Jagger and co.

That hasn’t ruined the rising-star blues-rockers’ experience of playing their biggest shows ever during the summer.

Speaking to TeamRock Radio ahead of their Download appearance on Friday, bassist Nick Fyfe said: “It came up so quick. It sort of blindsided us, and suddenly it was happening. We’ve played some amazing venues in front of a lot of people.”

And he lives in hope of shaking the Stones’ hands: “I think they’ve pencilled in a window to meet up with them on the last show,” he says. “We’ve had glimpses of them. It’s been amazing – a real honour.”

Drummer Damon WIlson won’t hear a word against their hosts, asserting: “It’s the Stones. Their music is in everyone’s blood – they’re part of life. They’re amazing.”

The Temperance movement end their run of Stones support shows on Thursday. They’re planning to track the follow-up to last year’s self-titled debut LP before their next run of UK shows:

Nov 16: Bristol Academy

Nov 17: Manchestr Ritz

Nov 20: Birmingham Institute

Nov 21: London Forum

Dec 02: Glasgow, venue TBC

The Temperance Movement interview