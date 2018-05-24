We talk Marillion's Brave, talking at gigs, The Fierce & The Dead, Prog Awards and more in the New Prog Magazine Podcast

The brand new Prog Magazine podcast is here for you to listen to...

Editor Jerry Ewing is joined by Reviews Editor Jo Kendall and Art Editor Russell Fairbrother, in which we discuss Marillion's Brave album (apt, seeing as it's on the cover of the brand new issue), the proggiest things we've been up to recently (Trinity, Toundra, The Fierce & The Dead and more), that age old irritant people talking at gigs and we even mention this year's forthcoming Prog Awards. Oh, and seeing as Rus is back, it's the return of Jules' Record Reviews!

