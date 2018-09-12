We Came As Romans to honour Kyle Pavone on Bullet For My Valentine tour

We Came As Romans have issued a statement to confirm that their planned tour with Bullet For My Valentine will go ahead as planned.

Vocalist Kyle Pavone died late last month at the age of 28 after an accidental overdose, with his bandmates subsequently setting up a foundation in his name.

And although they had been booked to tour across the US with Bullet For My Valentine, it was expected that they'd take a step back in light of the tragic circumstances.

But the band’s co-vocalist Dave Stephens has issued a video statement on behalf of We Came As Romans to say that the tour will go ahead in honour of Pavone.

Stephens says: “Over the last few weeks, Kyle’s family, his fans, his friends and the five of us have been experiencing a very wide range of emotions. For us, it’s been the most difficult time of our lives.

“Through this, we’ve been trying to be very honest with each other and open about how we’re feeling and grieving.

“So through all that, we’ve decided the best course of action for the band is to do the Bullet For My Valentine tour. We feel like this honours Kyle and we can talk about his foundation and carry on doing what he wanted us to do and us be together onstage, playing music together with our fans.”

Stephens adds: “We will not be replacing Kyle – we’ll be continuing on, the five of us, and honouring his life over the next few weeks while we’re on tour.

“Please check out the Kyle Pavone Foundation and we’ll see you next Tuesday, September 18 in St Louis.”

Find a full list of tour dates below.

We Came As Romans US tour with Bullet For My Valentine

Sep 18: St Louis The Pageant, MO

Sep 19: Little Rock The Metroplex, AR

Sep 20: Oklahoma City Diamond Ballroom, OK

Sep 21: Dallas House Of Blues, TX

Sep 22: Austin Emo’s, TX

Sep 24: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Sep 25: San Antonio Aztec Theatre, TX

Sep 27: Atlanta Buckhead Theatre, GA

Sep 30: Grand rapids 20 Monroe Live, MI

Oct 01: Columbus Skully’s Music Diner, OH

Oct 02: Cleveland House Of Blues, OH

Oct 03: Syracuse SI Hall, NY

Oct 04: Boston House Of Blues, MA

Oct 05: Clifton park Upstate Concert Hall, NY

Oct 06: Rochester Montage Music Hall, NY

Oct 07: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Oct 09: Wichita The Cotillion, KS

Oct 10: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

Oct 12: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Oct 13: Tucson The Rock, AZ

Oct 15: San Diego The Irenic, CA

Oct 16: Las Vegas House Of Blues, NV