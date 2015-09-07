We Came As Romans in UK tour

We Came As Romans have confirmed a UK tour for December, including two headline shows and four support slots with Japan’s One Ok Rock.

The six-date trip follows their North American stint on the Warped tour, and continues support for their self-titled fourth album, which was launched in July.

Frontman Dave Stephens recently said of the work: “It’s honest and it’s very certainly leaning toward the angrier side of life.

“There are a lot of things that we aren’t happy with in the world, and we miss having that spirit. So we just have to take a longer, harder look at ourselves to find it. It’s still there.”

Dec 03: Birmingham Academy 3

Dec 04: Leeds Key Club

Dec 06: Dublin Academy – with One Ok Rock

Dec 07: Manchester Academy 2 – with One Ok Rock

Dec 08: Glasgow Garage – with One Ok Rock

Dec 10: London Shepherds Bush Empire – with One Ok Rock

We Came As Romans: Building An Empire