"We are very proud of what we have achieved." Ring Van Möbius to call it a day after next album

Norwegian retro prog rock trio Ring Van Möbius have made the surprise announcement that they are splitting up. The band plan to make one more album before going their separate ways.

The band only released their latest album, their third release Commissioned Works pt II: Six Drops Of Poison, back in July.

"We are very lucky to have had so many great supporters over the years; from record companies, artists, concert organizers, record salespeople, friends and other bands, to dedicated fans who have followed us, bought records and come to our concerts," the band said in a statement. "We are very proud of what we have achieved, and very grateful for the support we have had throughout this exciting process."

“I sat with a bunch of fresh ideas, and made two phone calls in 2014; one to Husås, and one to Rasmussen - the rest is history," adds keyboard player and vocaLIS Thor Erik Helgesen. "And yes; it is clear that it is sad to now hang up the phone. But the reason is that someone is calling on the other line, and I still don't know who it is. That's what I'm going to find out now. The Möbius ring is complete - thank you all, see you in another future!"

The band are currently working on a new concept album with which to close off their career, while label Apoloon Records say there will be "some other surprises that will be released in the future."

Helgesen is already at work with Kosmoslaug and Hǫnd, and sees new adventures on the horizon with his forthcoming Spectral Ensemble, while Husås is thinking of breathing life into Smile Carved Sour and Rasmussen is looking to start a new project.