We Are The Ocean add intimate headline shows

We Are The Ocean have announced five additional UK shows in May.

The dates are added to their upcoming support tour with Lower Than Atlantis, and in addition to their standalone appearance at London’s Electric Ballroom.

By the time the headline shows take place, the Essex outfit have released fourth album Ark – the follow-up to 2012’s Maybe Today, Maybe Tomorrow is launched on May 11 via BMG Chrysalis.

The band say: “We’re doing some special shows in some of the sweatiest, eyeball to eyeball, in-your-face venues we’ve played for years.”

Frontman Liam Cromby recently said of their latest material: “We wanted to step out of our normal boundaries of imagination. I think we’ve surprised ourselves and will surprise our fans with what we’ve come up with.”

We Are The Ocean with Lower Than Atlantis

Apr 09: Cardiff University

Apr 10: Oxford Academy

Apr 12: Newcastle Riverside

Apr 13: Glasgow Garage

Apr 14: Manchester Academy II

Apr 15: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Apr 17: Dublin Academy

Apr 18: Belfast Queens Students Union

Apr 20: Bristol Marble Factory

Apr 21: Bournemouth Old Fire Station

Apr 22: Brighton Concorde II

Apr 23: Norwich Epic Studios

We Are The Ocean headline shows

May 16: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

May 17: Cambridge Portland

May 18: Liverpool Arts Club

May 19: Nottingham Red Room

May 20: Plymouth Underground

May 22: London Electric Ballroom