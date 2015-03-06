We Are The Ocean add intimate headline shows

We Are The Ocean have announced five additional UK shows in May.
The dates are added to their upcoming support tour with Lower Than Atlantis, and in addition to their standalone appearance at London’s Electric Ballroom.
By the time the headline shows take place, the Essex outfit have released fourth album Ark – the follow-up to 2012’s Maybe Today, Maybe Tomorrow is launched on May 11 via BMG Chrysalis.
The band say: “We’re doing some special shows in some of the sweatiest, eyeball to eyeball, in-your-face venues we’ve played for years.”
Frontman Liam Cromby recently said of their latest material: “We wanted to step out of our normal boundaries of imagination. I think we’ve surprised ourselves and will surprise our fans with what we’ve come up with.”
We Are The Ocean with Lower Than Atlantis
Apr 09: Cardiff University
Apr 10: Oxford Academy
Apr 12: Newcastle Riverside
Apr 13: Glasgow Garage
Apr 14: Manchester Academy II
Apr 15: Nottingham Rescue Rooms
Apr 17: Dublin Academy
Apr 18: Belfast Queens Students Union
Apr 20: Bristol Marble Factory
Apr 21: Bournemouth Old Fire Station
Apr 22: Brighton Concorde II
Apr 23: Norwich Epic Studios
We Are The Ocean headline shows
May 16: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms
May 17: Cambridge Portland
May 18: Liverpool Arts Club
May 19: Nottingham Red Room
May 20: Plymouth Underground
May 22: London Electric Ballroom