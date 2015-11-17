We Are Scientists, 65days for Handmade fest

We Are Scientists and 65daysofstatic will headline next year’s Handmade Festival in Leicester.

More bands will be named soon for the weekend event that takes place at the city’s O2 Academy from April 29 to May 1.

The independent festival was created by Maybeshewill guitarist John Helps, and with the help of other artists it’s grown to become a multi-arts experience, featuring music, comedy, film, photography and more.

Helps says: “Handmade is a DIY festival, created and curated with a real love and attention to detail. It has to beg, borrow and steal in order to exist – but consequently it’s been easy for the whole city’s creative community to get behind and drive it forward together.

“Without the care and support of so many volunteers and people with incredible imagination and ambition, it wouldn’t ever have existed. It only continues to do so because of them.”

Tickets are on sale now via the Handmade website.

