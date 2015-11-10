Maybeshewill detail farewell shows

Maybeshewill have announced they’ll play a short run of shows before splitting up after their final gig at London’s Koko in April.

They revealed their plans to go their separate ways in September and have outlined three more farewell performances – including a night in their home town of Leicester.

The band say in a statement: “There are a million places we wanted to go back to but there are only so many places we can squeeze in to the time available to us.

“We’ll be hitting Glasgow for you guys in Scotland, and Leeds for those of you in the north. We’re making our penultimate show a home town affair in Leicester for the city that set us on this path, and which has been our home and safe harbour for the duration of our existence.

“We’ve always been proud to call ourselves a Leicester band and it will undoubtedly be an emotional show.”

Tickets for all four gigs are currently available.

Robin Southby and John Helps formed the band in 2005 and went on to release four albums, including last year’s Fair Youth.

Apr 12: Glasgow Stereo

Apr 13: Leeds Brudenell Social Club

Apr 14: Leicester Y Theatre

Apr 15: London Koko