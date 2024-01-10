Waxahatchee announces new album Tigers Blood, shares "unromantic" love song Right Back To It

Waxahatchee, aka the solo project of Kansas City-based singer-songwriter Katie Crutchfield, has announced the arrival of her new album, Tigers Blood, due out on March 22 via ANTI-.

Alongside the news, Crutchfield has shared the new single, Right Back To It, which is accompanied by a stunning swamp-set music video directed by Corbett Jones & Nick Simonite.

Speaking of the new release, she says: "Right Back To It was an early song that came together for Tigers Blood. I wrote it backstage at Wolf Trap when I was on tour opening for Jason Isbell and Sheryl Crow.

"I’m really interested in writing love songs that are gritty and unromantic. I wanted to make a song about the ebb and flow of a longtime love story.

She continues, "I thought it might feel untraditional but a little more in alignment with my experience to write about feeling insecure or foiled in some way internally, but always finding your way back to a newness or an intimacy with the same person.”

This spring, Waxahatchee will set off on a North American tour in support of the new album, kicking off with a hometown show at Kansas City’s Uptown Theater on April 18. Following shows in Toronto, Boston, Orlando and more, the trek will wrap up on September 7 and 8 with two final performances in Philadelphia.

Check out the video for Right back To It below:

Waxahatchee 2024 tour:

Apr 18: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO

Apr 19: St. Paul Palace Theatre, MN

Apr 20: Chicago Salt Shed, IL

Apr 21: Detroit Majestic Theatre, MI

Apr 23: Toronto Massey Hall, ON

Apr 25: New Haven Toad's Place, CT

Apr 26: Boston Orpheum Theatre, MA

Apr 27: Brooklyn Paramount Theatre, NY

Apr 28: Richmond The National, VA

Apr 30: Asheville The Orange Peel, NC

May 01: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

May 03: St. Petersburg Jannus Live, FL

May 04: Orlando The Beacham Theater, FL

May 05: Atlanta Shaky Knees Festival, GA

May 06: Birmingham Lyric Theatre, AL

May 08: Tulsa Cain's Ballroom, OK

May 09: Fort Worth Tannahill's Tavern & Music Hall, TX

May 10: Houston The Heights Theater, TX

May 11: Austin ACL Live at the Moody Theater, TX

May 13: Phoenix The Van Buren, AZ

May 14: San Diego The Observatory North Park, CA

May 16: Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium, CA

May 17: Paso Robles Barrelhouse Brewing Co, CA

May 18: Oakland Fox Theater, CA

May 19: Sonoma Gundlach Bundschu Winery, CA

May 21: Salt Lake City The Depot, UT

May 23: Denver The Mission Ballroom, CO

Aug 19: Boise Treefort Music Hall, ID

Aug 21:| Fort Collins Washington's, CO

Aug 23: St. Louis The Pageant, MO

Aug 24: Madison The Sylvee, WI

Aug 25: Kalamazoo Bell's Beer Garden, MI

Aug 26: Pittsburgh The Warhol at Carnegie Music Hall, PA

Aug 28: New York Beacon Theatre, NY

Aug 29: South Deerfield Tree House Summer Stage, MA

Aug 30: Portland State Theater, ME

Aug 31: Accord Arrowood Farms, NY

Sep 01: Asbury Park Stone Pony Summerstage, NJ

Sep 06: Vienna Filene Center - Wolf Trap, VA

Sep 07: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA

Sep 08: Philadelphia The Fillmore, PA