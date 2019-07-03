Watch Voivod play prog-metal epic with brass quintet

Voivod joined forces with a brass quintet to play a brand new version of their 2018 track The End Of Dormancy.

The unlikely union took place at the Montreal International Jazz Festival on June 30. It saw the prog-metal pioneers’ guitarist Dan ‘Chewy’ Morgan writing a brand new the arrangement for the brass quintet. This was the first time The End Of Dormancy had been played live in any form.

The End Of Dormancy appears on the Canadian band’s latest album, The Wake, which recently won a Canadian Juno award.

Voivod themselves have been nominated in the International Artist of The Year category at Prog magazine’s year’s Progressive Music Awards, which take place at the Underglobe in London on September 12.