Voivod win their first Juno Award for The Wake

Voivod are celebrating after winning their very first Juno Award in their homeland of Canada.

The band had been nominated in 1991 for Nothingface and again in 1993 for Angel Rat – but it was third time lucky as they came top of the Metal/Hard Music Album Of The Year category for 2018’s The Wake.

Drummer Michel ‘Away’ Langevin says: “We are still floating from winning our very first Juno, for our new album The Wake. It is the best source of energy to get ready for the upcoming North American tour with YOB and Amenra.

“We are also thrilled to go back to Europe this summer! Another highlight for us this year should be our show at the Montreal Jazz Festival in June. See you soon!”

Watch video footage of Voivod picking up the award at the gala dinner below.

Other artists from the rock world to win Junos in the past include Devin Townsend, Kataklysm and Rush.

Voivod's European tour will get under way in August, with the band adding a further five German shows to the previously announced dates.

Voivod 2019 European tour

Aug 06: Frankfurt Zoom, Germany

Aug 07: Josefov Brutal Assault Festival, Czech Republic

Aug 09: Berlin BiNuu, Germany

Aug 10: Hamburg Bahnhof Pauli, Germany

Aug 11: Kortrijk Alcatraz Hard Rock & Metal Festival, Belgium

Aug 13: Saarbrucken Garage, Germany

Aug 14: Stuttgart Universum, Germany

Aug 16: Pescara Frantic Fest, Italy

Aug 17: Aaarburg Musigburg, Switzerland

Aug 18: Saint-Nolff Motocultor Open Air, France

Aug 20: Thessaloniki Eightball Club, Greece

Aug 21: Athens Temple, Greece