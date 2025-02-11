Watch Tom Morello cover AC/DC with Slash and System Of A Down’s Shavo Odadjian at California wildfire benefit shows

Video of Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello covering AC/DC with Guns N’ Roses’ Slash and System Of A Down’s Shavo Odadjian has been shared online.

The trio performed the Australians’ 1976 track Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap on February 7, during the second of Morello’s two shows raising funds for victims of the recent Los Angeles wildfires.

The concert took place at L.A.’s Fonda Theatre, whereas the first took place on February 6 at the House Of Blues in Anaheim.

As well as Slash and Shavo Odadjian, other special guests at the shows included RZA of Wu-Tang Clan, who performed a take on his group’s 1993 song Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing Ta F’ Wit.

Covers of Rage Against The Machine, Måneskin, John Lennon, Bruce Springsteen and Woody Guthrie were also played across the two nights. Watch footage of night two, including the Dirty Deeds… and Wu-Tang… renditions, below.

Morello co-founded Rage Against The Machine in 1991 and has remained a core member of the band. They initially split in 2000 before reuniting in 2007 and disbanding again in 2011. They made their second return in 2020, but drummer Brad Wilk confirmed in January 2024 that the rap metal icons were once again inactive.

The L.A. benefit shows aren’t the only star-studded gigs on Morello’s 2025 calendar. On July 5, he will serve as the musical director for Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath’s last-ever concert, Back To The Beginning, taking place at Villa Park in Birmingham.

Metallica, Slayer, Gojira and Anthrax are among the legendary support acts playing the day, and there will also be an all-star “supergroup” featuring Morello, Slash, The Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan, Korn’s Jonathan Davis, Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst and many more.

In a recent NME interview, Ozzy’s wife and manager Sharon Osbourne revealed how Back To The Beginning will play out.

“It starts at noon, then you’re going to see one icon playing with another icon, doing a Sabbath song and one or two of their own songs, and people playing with each other that you never thought you’d see,” she said. “Tom Morello is going to play with the drummer from Tool [Danny Carey] and they’re going to have Billy Corgan with them – they’re all from Chicago so they’re all doing their bit.”

She continued, “Then you’ll see Slash and Duff [Mckagan] and whoever they choose to play with. [Disturbed singer] David Draiman is going to come up and sing, Jonathan from Korn is going to be here and he could be playing with [Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer] Chad Smith or whoever! Alice In Chains are coming and they’re playing as the band.”

Tickets to Back To The Beginning go on general sale at 10am UK time on Friday, February 14.