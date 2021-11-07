Watch Till Lindemann duet with French singer Zaz in haunting but brutal video

French singer Zaz has released a video for her new single Le Jardin Des Larmes ('The Garden Of Tears'), a haunting duet with Rammstein frontman Till Lindemann.

Le Jardin Des Larmes comes from Zaz's new album Isa, although the song has had a long gestation. “I met Till four years ago because we both have the same make-up artist," Zaz tells La Parisien. "And although we were involved in various exciting projects of our own in the period that followed, we managed to bring this incredible story to life and put this great song into practice."

The lyrics to Le Jardin Des Larmes were originally written in German by Lindemann, before pianist Thierry Faure composed the music and translated the text into French. The duet was recorded in 2018 at Studio La Fabrique in the south of France, where Rammstein recorded their Untitled album.

The video for Le Jardin Des Larmes was filmed in Uzbekistan by director Zoran Bihać, who worked with Rammstein on the videos for Links 2-3-4, Mein Teil, Rosenrot and Mein Herz Brennt, and on seven videos for Lindemann, Till Lindemann's now-defunct project with Hypocrisy and Pain leader Peter Tagtgren.

The video ticks all the usual Lindemann boxes, running the gamut from disturbing to romantic, violent to downright peculiar. "He's very charismatic," says Zaz. "He's a very good actor. His whole team works tirelessly - so much that we hardly got any sleep. I didn't sleep for three or four days and it was very intense and very productive. It was an incredible experience."

Late last month Zaz also released some behind-the-scenes footage shot during the sessions for Le Jardin Des Larmes at Studio La Fabrique. Both videos are below.

Elsewhere in Rammstein's ever-interesting world, American toy manufacturer Revell have launched 1:32 model of a Rammstein tour truck.

According to the (badly translated) sales blurb on Revell's German website, "No less than 90 trucks are needed to transport the stage for the band's elaborate shows. This tour truck in the typical Rammstein design is representative of the effort put into it and is a must for fans or even a nice souvenir of the Berliners' last live performance. In addition to the kit, basic paints, glue and brushes are included."

We're not convinced it's an entirely accurate model of a Rammstein truck, given that Revell have previously launched trucks for Kiss, Motorhead, Queen and AC/DC, which appear to be the same model with different stickers. But still, it's a nice truck.

(Image credit: Rammstein/Revell)

Last month Till Lindemann announced details of his debut solo tour. Sharing its name with the 22-minute short movie he released in June, and his solo single bearing the same title, the Ich Hasse Kinde tour takes place in January. Rammstein are back on the road in May.

Till Lindemann: Ich Hasse Kinde tour

Jan 18: Kiev Stereo Plaza, Ukraine

Jan 20: Bratislava EXPO-Aréna, Slovenia

Jan 22: Prague Tipsport Arena, Czech Republic

Jan 23: Tallinn Tondiraba Ice Hall, Estonia

Jan 26: Novossibirsk Mvk "Novosibirsk Ekspotsentr", Russia

Jan 28: Moscow Adrenaline Stadium, Russia

Rammstein 2022 tour

May 15: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic

May 16: Prague Airport Letnany, Czech Republic

May 20: Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany

May 21: Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany

May 25: Klagenfurt Wörthersee Stadion, Austria

May 26: Klagenfurt Wörthersee Stadion, Austria

May 30: Zurich Stadion Letzigrund, Switzerland

May 31: Zurich Stadion Letzigrund, Switzerland

Jun 04: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 05: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jun 10: Stuttgart Cannstatter Wasen, Germany

Jun 11: Stuttgart Cannstatter Wasen, Germany

Jun 14: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

Jun 15: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

Jun 18: Düsseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany

Jun 19: Düsseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany

Jun 22: Aarhus Ceres Park, Denmark

Jun 26: Coventry Ricoh Arena, UK

Jun 30: Cardiff Principality Stadium, UK

Jul 04: Nijmegen Goffertpark, Nertherlands

Jul 05: Nijmegen Goffertpark, Nertherlands

Jul 08: Lyon Groupama Stadium, France

Jul 09: Lyon Groupama Stadium, France

Jul 12: Turin Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Italy

Jul 16: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jul 20: Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Estonia

Jul 24: Oslo Bjerke Travbane, Norway

Jul 29: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Jul 30: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Aug 03: Ostend Park De Nieuwe Koers, Belgium

Aug 04: Ostend Park De Nieuwe Koers, Belgium

Aug 21: Montreal Parc Jean-Drapeau, QC

Aug 27: Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium, MN

Aug 31: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

Sep 03: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Sep 06: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Sep 09: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA

Sep 17: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Sep 23: Los Angeles Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, CA

Sep 24: Los Angeles Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, CA

Oct 01: Mexico City Foro Sol, MX

Oct 02: Mexico City Foro Sol, MX

Oct 04: Mexico City Foro Sol, MX

Tickets are on sale now.