Watch the video for Apocalyptica’s dramatic Jacoby Shaddix-fronted cover of Cream’s White Room

Apocalyptica have shared the video for their cover of Cream classic White Room, featuring guest vocals from Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix.



The song is the first new music from the group since their Lzzy Hale collaboration Talk To Me, which was released last August.



The Finns say, "We were really looking forward to this release. Doing a cover of such a legendary song, originally by Cream, was great fun and having Jacoby Shaddix as featuring artist is a big pleasure for us! We hope you like the song just as much as we do.“

Shaddix recently promised that the new Papa Roach album, the follow-up to 2019’s Who Do You Trust?, “is going to blow rock fans’ minds.”



"We're sitting on something special,” he told Minneapolis radio station 93X. “We are doing our best to project rock into the future but still maintain the guts and the purity of the genre and who we are as Papa Roach. So fans can expect to be taken on a wild ride on this one.”