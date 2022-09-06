Watch the stylish video for explosive new Black Veil Brides single Saviour II

Black Veil Brides have shared the video for their new single Saviour II, taken from their forthcoming EP The Mourning.



The song is a sequel of sorts to Saviour, which was released in 2011 on the album Set The World On Fire, as a letter to the fans in saying how much the band appreciate them and that they, and their music, will be there for them during their darkest time.

Frontman Andy Biersack says, "Black Veil Brides has always been a band deeply interwoven with our fan base and our career has been so heavily predicated on the doors that were opened for us by the passion and dedication that the BVB army has always shown for us. In the early days of the band our song Saviour was written as a love letter to them, a chance to say we appreciate you and want to do right by you.



"As the years go by and lives and times change the one thing that has always been a constant is that connection with our audience, and while we are just musicians making records, we always want to do our best to provide entertainment, escapism and inspiration to the people who have given us this platform. This song is a chance to reaffirm that message.”

Watch the video for Saviour II, directed by Vicente Cordero (Cradle of Filth, Suicide Silence), below:

The Mourning will be released on October 21 via Sumerian Records.



Black Veil Brides are currently on tour in the US on the Trinity of Terror Part 2 Tour.