Watch the Manga-inspired video for Ghostemane’s warped remix of Simpsons composer Danny Elfman’s Native Intelligence

Ghostemane has teamed up with Danny Elfman to remix the Simpsons composer’s track Native Intelllgence.

The trap-metal star’s warped, bass-heavy remix is a reworked version of Nine Inch Nails leader Trent Reznor’s interpretation of the song, itself released earlier this year.

The original version of the song featured former Oingo Boingo frontman Elfman’s 2021 album Big Mess.

Ghostemane’s version of Native Intelligence appears on a new remix album, Bigger. Messier, set to be released on August 12. Other collaborators on the remix album include Iggy Pop, HEALTH, Death Grips’s Zach Hill, The Locust and Bliza Bargeld of Einsturzende Neubauten.

Earlier this year, Elfman delivered an epic live makeover of The Simpsons theme at the Coachella festival, backed by a full live band an orchestra. Metal Hammer described the performance as “the most badass moment of 2022.”