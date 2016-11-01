Watch the making of Korn's Take Me video

Korn have released a video giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at the making of their promo for Take Me.

They released the Take Me video last month. The song is taken from Korn’s 12th album The Serenity Of Suffering, which is out now on Roadrunner Records.

In the behind-the-scenes clip, frontman Jonathan Davis says: “We had this crazy set built. I’m in some crazy-ass lab detoxing. My band’s watching but they can’t do anything.

“I’m performing the song and the band’s looking at me like there’s nothing they can do to help me, and I’ve just gotta deal with it. It’s gonna be pretty cool.”

The director of the Take Me video Andrew Baird and editor Nick Pizzillo also give their insight on the work that went into creating the promo.

Baird say: “It’s like trying to visualise a feeling and a mood of going through the final stages of addiction, detox and surrender. It’s very symbolic and open to interpretation.

“It’s Jonathan’s experiences with the substance and we flick back and forth between how the substance abuse and addiction affects the person.”

Korn are the cover stars of issue 289 of Metal Hammer, on sale now in print and via TeamRock+. They tour the UK in December, with European dates to follow in March and April.

Dec 12: Manchester Arena, UK

Dec 14: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Dec 15: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

Dec 16: London Wembley SSE Arena, UK

Dec 18: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 19: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Mar 11: Zurich Event Park, Switzerland

Mar 12: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Mar 15: Lisbon Campo Pequeno, Portugal

Mar 17: Madrid Barclaycard Center, Spain

Mar 18: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain

Mar 20: Paris Le Zenith, France

Mar 21: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Mar 22: Tilburg 013 Poppodium, Netherlands

Mar 24: Stuttgart Hanns Martin Schleyer Halle, Germany

Mar 25: Dusseldorf Mitsuhbishi Electric Halle, Germany

Mar 27: Hamburg Alsterdorfer Sporthalle, Germany

Mar 28: Berlin Velodrom, Germany

Mar 30: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Mar 31: Warsaw Torwar Hall, Poland

Apr 02: Munich Zenith, Germany

Apr 02: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

