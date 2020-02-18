Watch The Hu's video for brooding song Sugaan Essena from Star Wars game

Mongolian stars The Hu have released a video for Sugaan Essena, which is featured in the upcoming action adventure game Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

"We were all fans of Star Wars beforehand," the band tell Revolver. We started watching the movies at such young ages and all wanted to be Luke Skywalker. The character of Luke gives us a desire to be strong, honest men.

The song is sung in a fictional language created under the direction of Lucasfilm and Respawn Entertainment, the makers of the video game.

"Everything in Star Wars is unique, the characters included, and many have completely different alien languages," say the band. "That's why we had to create a unique language for our Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order song. Writing the lyrics was a really creative process that we also truly enjoyed. This song was written for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order specifically.

"For the song to mean anything and make sense to us, we had to write the lyrics in Mongolian first. Then we performed it during our live shows in Europe and the U.S. After which we wrote lyrics in a language authentic to Star Wars with the guidance of the game's creators as we got closer to the launch of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order."

Earlier this moth The Hu announced a run of North American tour and festival dates for 2020. In December, they released a new version of their YouTube smash Wolf Totem, with an English vocal courtesy of Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix.

The Hu's debut album The Gereg is out now.

Apr 10: Indio Coachella Festival, CA

Apr 11: Bakersfield The Well, CA

Apr 12: Fresno Strummer's, CA

Apr 14: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM

Apr 15: Tucson Rialto, AZ

Apr 17: Indio Coachella Festival, CA

Apr 19: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

Apr 20: Boulder The Boulder Theatre, CO

Apr 22: Kansas City The Truman, MO

Apr 23: Minneapolis The Fillmore Minneapolis, MN

Apr 24: Milwaukee The Rave, WI

Apr 26: Detroit Majestic Theatre, MI

Apr 27: Angola The Eclectic Room, IN

Apr 28: Indianapolis Deluxe @ Old National Centre, IN

Apr 29: Nashville Cannery Ballroom, TN

May 01: Concord Epicenter, NC

May 03: Atlanta Masquerade - Heaven Stage, GA

May 05: New Orleans The Joy Theatre, LA

May 06: Pensacola Vinyl Music Hall, FL

May 09: Daytona Beach Welcome to Rockville, FL

May 10: Iron City Birmingham, AL

May 14: Silver Spring The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD

May 15: Norfolk The Norva, VA

May 16: Camden MMRBQ Radio Show @ BB&T Pavilion, NJ

May 17: Columbus Sonic Temple, OH

May 19: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY

May 20: Lexington Manchester Music Hall, KY

May 21: Memphis Growlers, TN

May 22: Pryor Rocklahoma Festival, OK

May 24: Dallas KEGL-FM Radio Show @ Dos Equis Pavilion, TX