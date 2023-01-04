Watch the horrific, bloody and definitely NSFW trailer for Evil Dead Rise

The first trailer for upcoming new horror film Evil Dead Rise has finally landed, and it looks set to follow in the bloody, horrifying footsteps of its predecessors. Featuring what seems to be a possessed, deadite mother raising hell on her poor family, the two-and-a-half minute trailer packs jump scares, terrified children, booming, demonic voices and a literal wave of blood. If that doesn't sound appealing to you, we've no idea why you've clicked on this story in the first place, quite frankly.

Watch the trailer below.

Evil Dead Rise will land in cinemas from April 19 (April 21 in the US). The film will be directed by Lee Croning and stars Lily Sullivan, Alyssa Sutherland, Morgan Davies, Gabrielle Echols and Neil Fisher.

A press release accompanying the trailer reveals more of the film's plot, stating: "Moving the action out of the woods and into the city, Evil Dead Rise tells a twisted tale of two estranged sisters, played by Sutherland and Sullivan, whose reunion is cut short by the rise of flesh-possessing demons, thrusting them into a primal battle for survival as they face the most nightmarish version of family imaginable."

Evil Dead Rise will serve as the fifth entry into the Evil Dead film series, with the last entry, 2013's Evil Dead, released to positive reviews. An Evil Dead TV series, Ash vs Evil Dead, ran from 2015 and 2018 and saw the return of original franchise hero Ash Williams, played by Bruce Campbell.

The original Evil Dead trilogy, The Evil Dead, Evil Dead II and Evil Dead: Army Of Darkness, all directed by Sam Raimi, were released in 1981, 1987 and 1993 respectively.