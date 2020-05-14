Watch The Dirt live with Motley Crue and special guests

Motley Crue are inviting fans to watch hit Netflix film The Dirt alongside them on Friday (May 15).

The band are asking people to begin watching the biopic at 4pm PST (12 midnight BST) tomorrow, with the Crue providing special live commentary throughout on both Twitter and Instagram.

Not only will Motley Crue be there watching with the fans, but the actors from the film will also be on hand to give an insight into the making of the biopic.

Fans participating can use the hashtag #StayHomeSweetHome on social media to keep up with all things Crue related on the day.

In March, Motley Crue shared a new lyric video for their classic ballad Home Sweet Home to encourage fans to stay at home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The band said: “Crueheads. We’re all in this together. Please follow the guidelines in your area. A short time of social distancing will mean we sort this out as soon as possible.

“Stay safe out there and make sure to wash your hands and most importantly, stay Home Sweet Home. Love to you all. #BeatTheVirus.”

The Crue announced their live comeback in November year and are still scheduled to head out on the road with Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett And The Blackhearts and Tuk Smith & The Restless Hearts across the US this summer.