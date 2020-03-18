Motley Crue urge fans to stay at Home Sweet Home

Motley Crue have released a new lyric video for their track Home Sweet Home.

The band have launched the promo for the 1985 classic to urge fans to look after themselves during the coronavirus pandemic – and “stay Home Sweet Home.”

Motley Crue say: “Crueheads. We’re all in this together. Please follow the guidelines in your area. A short time of social distancing will mean we sort this out as soon as possible.

“Stay safe out there and make sure to wash your hands and most importantly, stay Home Sweet Home. Love to you all. #BeatTheVirus.”

The Crue announced their live comeback in November year and they'll head out on the road with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett And The Blackhearts across the US this summer.

Speaking previously about their decision to return, bassist Nikki Sixx credited their hit Netflix film The Dirt for bringing them back together.

He said: “Honestly, I don’t think any of us thought, when we were on the final tour, we would ever get back together. We weren’t really getting along at that point.

“We had been together 35 years and it’s been a lot of years on the road. I don’t think we took a lot of time for ourselves off. We were just constantly touring for all that time.

“And when we came to the end, we broke the band up and everybody went their own ways. I think we really needed that break.”

He added: “It was during the making of The Dirt movie – we started working on the script, we started being on the set and we started hanging out again together.

“I think we sort of realised how much – without even talking about the music – how much we missed each other. We missed each other to be honest with you. We missed being in a band together.”

The stadium tour will get under way at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Florida, on June 18.