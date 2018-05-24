Watch The Devin Townsend Project perform soaring live orchestral version of Truth

Devin Townsend Project - Ocean Machine Live By Request with Orchestra 1. Truth

2. Stormbending

3. Om

4. Failure

5. By Your Command

6. Gaia

7. Deadhead

8. Canada

9. Bad Devil

10. Higher

11. A Simple Lullaby

12. Deep Peace Ocean Machine 1. Seventh Wave

2. Life

3. Night

4. Hide Nowhere

5. Sister

6. 3 A.M.

7. Voices in the Fan

8. Greetings

9. Regulator

10. Funeral

11. Bastard

12. The Death of Music

13. Things Beyond Things

Last month it was announced that Devin Townsend would release the live package Ocean Machine Live At The Ancient Roman Theatre Plovdiv on July 6 via InsideOut Music.

The performance was captured when the Devin Townsend Project played in Bulgaria in September 2017 and saw the band playing Ocean Machine in full along with a set of fan-requested tracks.

Now the first video from the package has been released, and sees them deliver a soaring version of Truth with the Orchestra Of Plovdiv State Opera.

Townsend says: “After a long and arduous process, the concert myself and the DTP performed in Plovdiv Bulgaria is finished, and here is your first view of it, Truth.

“I am very proud of this release and it represents a culmination of many years of material. The concert actually is in two parts, with Ocean Machine being the second.

“It was a fantastic night and an unforgettable experience with the die-hards travelling from all around the world to be there with us.

“As I move into the next phase of my life and career, this live in Bulgaria DVD stands as a monument for me, and what we achieved with the DTP.

“As always, words fail me when it comes to expressing what the support of the audience means, but I thank you and everyone involved for allowing this to happen. I hope you enjoy.”

In February this year, Townsend reported that the Devin Townsend Project were on hiatus, so he could “focus on a number of other projects.”

He’s now uploaded a short video to Instagram showing him playing some of his new material and adds: “Starting to think about guitar again. Been a while – many years if I’m honest. it’s nice to remember it as a voice as well as a tool.

“Waiting for internal artistic identities to settle lately has been interesting and enlightening. I’ve written shitloads of music, but that’s what the process seems to need currently.

“It’s good to remember that I love to play, and it probably shouldn’t be about more than that in the grand scheme of things.”