Devin Townsend announces Ocean Machine live package

Ocean Machine Live At The Ancient Roman Theatre Plovdiv By Request with Orchestra 1. Truth

2. Stormbending

3. Om

4. Failure

5. By Your Command

6. Gaia

7. Deadhead

8. Canada

9. Bad Devil

10. Higher

11. A Simple Lullaby

12. Deep Peace Ocean Machine 1. Seventh Wave

2. Life

3. Night

4. Hide Nowhere

5. Sister

6. 3 A.M.

7. Voices in the Fan

8. Greetings

9. Regulator

10. Funeral

11. Bastard

12. The Death of Music

13. Things Beyond Things

Devin Townsend has announced that he’ll release a new live album later this year.

It’s titled Ocean Machine Live At The Ancient Roman Theatre Plovdiv and was filmed in Bulgaria in September 2017. The performance saw Townsend play Ocean Machine in full along with a set of fan-requested tracks.

It’ll be released on CD, DVD and Blu-ray on July 6 via InsideOut Music.

Townsend says: “Plovdiv and this live package represents a lot to me, it signifies the end of one era, and the celebration of another. Amidst a gruelling touring year, this show came together with much blood, sweat, and tears, and the result is the culmination of many aspects of my work on one stage.

“Ocean Machine was released 20 years ago, and though drummer Marty Chapman is no longer with us, I was able to finally perform the album in its entirety with the original bassist John ‘Squid’ Harder on this night.

“On a cold evening in an old city in the ancient theatre, many lifelong milestones came to a conclusion on this night and I’m exceptionally proud of it.”

Townsend adds: “I am currently writing, writing, and writing some more for the next stage of my life and work, and the team of individuals who contributed to this project, from the musicians in the band and orchestra, to the crews locally and with this, management, artists, filmographers and most importantly, the audience... made this night a powerful and strangely bittersweet moment I am proud to have documented with this work.

“This is a very special live recording of a very special night, and I hope you enjoy it as a monument to the things that inspired it all in the first place.”

Ocean Machine Live At The Ancient Roman Theatre Plovdiv will be available on various formats, including a limited deluxe 3CD/2DVD/Blu-ray artbook with liner notes from Townsend. It will also feature the documentary Reflecting The Chaos and is now available for pre-order.

Earlier this month, Townsend announced that he would release the first part of his ERAS box set series in June, which will span material he recorded between 2009-2011.