Watch The Black Dahlia Murder’s atmospheric video for Kings Of The Night World

The Black Dahlia Murder have released an atmospheric video for their track Kings Of The Night World.

It’s been taken from the US outfit’s most recent album Nightbringers, which was released in October last year via Metal Blade Records.

A statement on the record reads: “Nightbringers is rich with dynamic riffs that are at once fresh and classic The Black Dahlia Murder, resulting in a collection that shifts through many moods and effortlessly incorporates various elements of extreme metal.”

The band have also announced that their albums Unhallowed, Ritual and Everblack will be reissued on May 18 on a variety of limited edition vinyl. Find out more from the official Metal Blade Records website.

The Black Dahlia Murder will head out on tour with Homewrecker from next month. They’ll then embark on a run of North American dates with Whitechapel, Fleshgod Apocalypse, Aversions Crown and Shadow Of Intent, before further shows later in the year across Europe.

The Black Dahlia Murder 2018 tour dates

With Homewrecker

May 19: St. Coud Red Carpet Nightclub, MN

May 20: Fargo The Aquarium, ND

May 22: Billings Pub Station, MT

May 23: Spokane The Pin, WA

May 24: Vancouver Rickshaw Theater, BC

May 26: Calgary Dicken’s, AB

May 27: Saskatoon O’Brien’s, SK

May 28: Winnipeg The Park Theater, MB

May 29: Thunder Bay Crocks, ON

May 30: Timmons The Working Class, ON

Jun 01: Traverse Ground Zero, MI

With Whitechapel, Fleshgod Apocalypse, Aversions Crown & Shadow Of Intent

Jun 08: Chicago House Of Blues, IL

Jun 09: Cleveland Agora Theater, OH

Jun 10: Detroit St Andrews Hall, MI

Jun 12: Toronto The Opera House, ON

Jun 13: Rochester Funk N Waffles, NY

Jun 14: Boston Paradise Rock Club, MA

Jun 15: New York Stage 48, NY

Jun 16: Philadelphia Trocadero Theatre, PA

Jun 17: Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Jun 19: Norfolk The NorVa Theatre, VA

Jun 20: Jacksonville Tarheel, NC

Jun 22: St Petersburg Jannus Live, FL

Jun 23: Fort Lauderdale Revolution Live, FL

Jun 24: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

Jun 26: Nashville Basement East, TN

Jun 27: New Orleans Southport Music Hall, LA

Jun 28: Houston White Oak Music Hall, TX

Jun 29: San Antonio Vibes Event Center, TX

Jun 30: Dallas Gas Monkey, TX

Jul 02: Albuquerque El Rey Theater, NM

Jul 03: Phoenix The Pressroom, AZ

Jul 05: Fresno Strummer’s, CA

Jul 06: Anaheim House Of Blues, CA

Jul 07: Berkeley The UC Theatre, CA

Jul 08: Sacramento Ace Of Spades, CA

Jul 10: Denver Ogden Theater, CO

Jul 11: Kansas City The Truman, MO

Jul 12: Sioux Falls Icon Lounge, SD

Jul 13: Minneapolis Cabooze, MN

European tour dates

Aug 08: Josefov Brutal Assault Festival, Czech Republic

Aug 09: PoznanPod Minoga, Poland

Aug 10: Schlotheim Party San Open Air, Germany

Aug 11: Leeuwarden Into The Grave, Netherlands

Aug 12: Courtrai Alcatraz Metal Festival, Belgium

Aug 14: Berlin Musik & Frieden, Germany

Aug 15: Essen Turock, Germany

Aug 16: Dinkelsbuehl Summer Breeze, Germany

Aug 18: Saint-Nolff Motocultor Festival, France

Aug 19: Zurich Dynamo, Switzerland

Aug 20: Milan Circolo Magnolia, Italy

Aug 22: Hamburg Logo, Germany

Aug 23: Andernach Death Feast, Germany

Aug 24: Kaltenbach Open Air, Austria

Aug 25: Worrstadt Neuborn Open Air, Germany