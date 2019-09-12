How to watch tonight's Progressive Music Awards

It's the Progressive Music Awards this evening, where a host of luminaries from the prog world will be honoured for their achievements. The Awards are hosted by comedian and prog fan Al Murray.

Nick Mason long standing Pink Floyd drummer and currently with his own Saucerful Of Secrets outfit, received the top honour of Prog God, and there will be 14 other awards up for grabs, including the reader voted Limelight, Video, Album Cover, Event, Reissue, International Band, Album, and UK Band. Other award to be presented include Virtuoso, Visionary, Outer Limits, Classic Album, Industry VIP and Lifetime Achievement.

We'll be streaming the entire ceremony right here on the Prog Magazine website, or you can also watch it on the Prog Magazine Facebook page. We'll also be bringing the very latest news on the Prog Twitter page too.

The Awards ceremony feed starts from approx. 9.50pm UK time this evening. We hope you enjoy the show,