Watch Taylor Momsen unite with Soundgarden, Foo Fighters, Nirvana members to play Soundgarden classics at LA Taylor Hawkins tribute show

Rock and metal social media is awash with reactions from the lucky few thousand fans who were present for last night's epic Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in LA. Taking place mere weeks after London's Wembley Stadium played host to the first leg of the massive, star-studded double header, put together in honour of Foo Fighters drummer Hawkins, who passed away earlier this year aged just 50 years old, the LA show was another emotional coming together of some of rock and pop music's biggest names.

Across a huge, six-plus hour show at the Kia Forum, members of the likes of Foo Fighters, Queen, Queens Of The Stone Age, Metallica, Black Sabbath, Rush, Tool, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Blink-182, Mötley Crüe, The Darkness, Heart and many, many more took turns to jam some classic rock anthems.

Amongst the highlights of the show was a fine showing by The Pretty Reckless singer Taylor Momsen, who took to the stage alongside members of Soundgarden and Foo Fighters - plus none other than Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic - to cover two iconic Soundgarden tracks.

First taking on emotional Superunknown track The Day I Tried To Live, Taylor then also sung hallmark Soundgarden anthem Black Hole Sun, taken from the same album. Stepping into the shoes of the much-missed Chris Cornell is no easy feat, but as you can see from the fan-filmed videos below, Momsen did an excellent job.

Taylor Momsen cantando "The Day I Tried To Live" do Soundgarden no tributo ao Taylor Hawkins. #TaylorHawkinsTribute pic.twitter.com/iaHRWG0Dq1September 28, 2022 See more