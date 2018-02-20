Watch Superjoint perform 2002 track F*** Your Enemy live

Superjoint have released a 4K video for their track Fuck Your Enemy.

The song originally appeared on Superjoint Ritual’s debut album Use Once And Destroy in 2002.

The new footage was captured in New Orleans last year by Mike Holderbeast during Phil Anselmo and co’s tour in support of their latest album Caught Up In The Gears Of Application.

Speaking about the 2016 record, vocalist Anselmo said: “The overall theme means many things, or no things, but there is an underlying message regardless, about how modern technology – computers and all that comes with them, mainly – has affected our lives.

“As a musician, it has affected my life both negatively, with music being stolen, and positively – being in touch with fellow musicians around the world and staying visible.”

Anselmo’s other outfit The Illegals launched their new album Choosing Mental Illness As A Virtue last year, while his Scour project released the six-track Red EP in November.

