Watch Stone Sour's trailer for their Hydrograd Acoustic Sessions EP

Stone Sour have released a short trailer for their upcoming EP Hydrograd Acoustic Sessions.

The four-track record will launch on Record Store Day this weekend and sees the band play stripped back versions of Song #3, Mercy, Rose Red Violent Blue and The Witness Trees.

It’ll launch on silver vinyl on April 21.

Earlier this week, Stone Sour guitarist Josh Rand issued a statement to say he’s been dealing with alcohol and Xanax dependency issues and reported that he was “doing well, but still a work in progress.”

He’s expected to rejoin bandmates Corey Taylor, Roy Mayorga, Johny Chow and Christian Martucci for their performance at Welcome To Rockville in Jacksonville on April 28, which will be followed by further shows across the US.

Stone Sour will then return to Europe this summer for more live dates.

Earlier this month, the band launched a video for their track St. Marie.

Stone Sour 2018 tour dates

Apr 28: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

Apr 29: Sunrise Fort Rock, FL

May 01: Atlanta Bulkhead Theatre, GA

May 02: Nashville War Memorial Auditorium, TN

May 04: Charlotte Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 05: Virginia Beach Lunatic Luau, VA

May 06: Stoudsburg Sherman Theater, PA

May 08: Chattanooga The Signal, TN

May 09: Mobile Soul Kitchen, AL

May 11: Little Rock The Metroplex, AR

May 12: Oklahoma Diamond Ballroom, OK

May 15: Madison Orpheum Theater, WI

May 16: Fort Wayne The Clyde Theater, IN

May 18: Peoria Waterfront, IL

May 19-20: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

Jun 01: Nurburg Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 02: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 05: Tallinn Pirita Convent Ruins, Estonia

Jun 06: Solvesborg Sweden Rock festival, Sweden

Jun 11: Hannover Swiss Life Hall, Germany

Jun 13: Warsaw Torwar Hall, Poland

Jun 14: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 17: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Jun 18: London Roundhouse, UK

Jun 19: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Jun 22: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 23: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland

Jun 25: Budapest Barba negra Track Open Air, Hungary

Jun 26: Bucharest Arenele Romane, Romania

Jun 27: Sofia Airport Park, Bulgaria

Jun 29: Panensky Tynec Aerodrome, Czech Republic

Jul 02: Utrecht Tivoliredenburg, Netherlands

Jul 04: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Jul 07: Werchter Rock, Belgium

Jul 11: Lisbon Coliseum, Portugal

Jul 12-14: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

Aug 30: Allentown PPL Center, PA

Sep 01: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheatre, NY

Sep 04: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Sep 06: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Sep 08: Wantagh Jones Beach, NY

Sep 10: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts, NJ

Sep 12: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Sep 14: Washington Jiffy Lube, DC

Sep 16: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Sep 19: Detroit DTE Energy, MI

Sep 21: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 23: Indianapolis Ruoff Home Mortgage, IN

Sep 26: Dallas Starplex Pavilion, TX

Sep 28: The Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Sep 30: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Oct 02: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Oct 04: West valley City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Oct 06: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 09: San Diego Mattress Firm Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 11: Hollywood Bowk, CA

Oct 13: Las Vegas MGM Grand, NV

Nov 15: St Petersburg A2 Greenconcert, Russia

Nov 16: Moscow Adrenaline Stadium, Russia