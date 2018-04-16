Stone Sour’s Josh Rand opens up on his alcohol and Xanax dependency issues

Stone Sour’s Josh Rand has issued a statement to say he’s been been dealing with alcohol and Xanax dependancy issues.

The guitarist stepped back from touring with the group in January, and has thanked his bandmates, friends, family and fans for their support.

Rand says: “As many of you may already know, in January of this year I made the difficult decision to step away from the Canadian leg of the Stone Sour tour. I hit a personal breaking point and it was imperative that I address it.

“My high anxiety and desire to feel comfortable in my own skin over the years led to an alcohol and Xanax dependency. That along with aggression issues made me feel miserable and I just could not continue to live that way.

“Thankfully, with the support of my band, family, and friends I was able to come home and seek help.

“Now, three months later, I’m doing well, but still a work in progress. I want to sincerely thank all of you for your thoughts, prayers, and positive words. It means a lot to me.”

Rand is expected to rejoin Corey Taylor, Roy Mayorga, Johny Chow and Christian Martucci for their performance at Welcome To Rockville in Jacksonville on April 27.

Speaking with radio station 104.9 The Wolf, Taylor said (via Blabbermouth): “He seems to be doing really, really well. And we just support him as much as we absolutely can. And when it comes to being a friend, that's all you really can do – just be there for them.

“The best way to be a friend is just to stay right where you are and just let somebody lean against you if they need it, and that's what we're trying to do.”

Following the festival, Stone Sour have further live shows planned across North America, the UK and Europe in support of their latest album Hydrograd.

Stone Sour 2018 tour dates

Apr 28: Jacksonville Welcome To Rockville, FL

Apr 29: Sunrise Fort Rock, FL

May 01: Atlanta Bulkhead Theatre, GA

May 02: Nashville War Memorial Auditorium, TN

May 04: Charlotte Carolina Rebellion, NC

May 05: Virginia Beach Lunatic Luau, VA

May 06: Stoudsburg Sherman Theater, PA

May 08: Chattanooga The Signal, TN

May 09: Mobile Soul Kitchen, AL

May 11: Little Rock The Metroplex, AR

May 12: Oklahoma Diamond Ballroom, OK

May 15: Madison Orpheum Theater, WI

May 16: Fort Wayne The Clyde Theater, IN

May 18: Peoria Waterfront, IL

May 19-20: Columbus Rock On The Range, OH

Jun 01: Nurburg Rock Am Ring, Germany

Jun 02: Nuremberg Rock Im Park, Germany

Jun 05: Tallinn Pirita Convent Ruins, Estonia

Jun 06: Solvesborg Sweden Rock festival, Sweden

Jun 11: Hannover Swiss Life Hall, Germany

Jun 13: Warsaw Torwar Hall, Poland

Jun 14: Nickelsdorf Nova Rock, Austria

Jun 17: Manchester O2 Apollo, UK

Jun 18: London Roundhouse, UK

Jun 19: Nottingham Rock City, UK

Jun 22: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 23: Lausanne Les Docks, Switzerland

Jun 25: Budapest Barba negra Track Open Air, Hungary

Jun 26: Bucharest Arenele Romane, Romania

Jun 27: Sofia Airport Park, Bulgaria

Jun 29: Panensky Tynec Aerodrome, Czech Republic

Jul 02: Utrecht Tivoliredenburg, Netherlands

Jul 04: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Jul 07: Werchter Rock, Belgium

Jul 11: Lisbon Coliseum, Portugal

Jul 12-14: Viveiro Resurrection Fest, Spain

Aug 30: Allentown PPL Center, PA

Sep 01: Syracuse Lakeview Amphitheatre, NY

Sep 04: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON

Sep 06: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA

Sep 08: Wantagh Jones Beach, NY

Sep 10: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts, NJ

Sep 12: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ

Sep 14: Washington Jiffy Lube, DC

Sep 16: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH

Sep 19: Detroit DTE Energy, MI

Sep 21: Chicago Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL

Sep 23: Indianapolis Ruoff Home Mortgage, IN

Sep 26: Dallas Starplex Pavilion, TX

Sep 28: The Woodlands Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX

Sep 30: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheatre, NM

Oct 02: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Oct 04: West valley City USANA Amphitheatre, UT

Oct 06: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 09: San Diego Mattress Firm Amphitheatre, CA

Oct 11: Hollywood Bowk, CA

Oct 13: Las Vegas MGM Grand, NV

Nov 15: St Petersburg A2 Greenconcert, Russia

Nov 16: Moscow Adrenaline Stadium, Russia