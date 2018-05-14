Trending

Watch spectacular trailer for Muse’s Drones World Tour cinema release

By News  

Concert film documenting Muse’s 2016 Drones world tour will be released in cinemas across the world for one night only on July 12

null

Muse have released a trailer for their concert film Drones World Tour.

The film will hit cinemas for one night only on July 12 and was filmed over multiple live shows in 2016. 

A statement on the release says the 90-minute spectacular will showcase “Muse’s career-spanning hits including Psycho, Madness, Uprising, Plug In Baby, Supermassive Black Hole and Knights Of Cydonia, among others.

“The film contains never-before-seen special effects, perfectly complimenting the creative stage production, ensuring the ultimate audio and visual sensory experience.”

For tickets and a list of participating theatres, visit the official Muse website.

Muse released a video for their track Thought Contagion in February and will head out on the road for a handful of dates over the coming weeks