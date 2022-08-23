Watch spectacular footage from Rammstein's first North American Stadium Tour show

Rammstein's stadium tour has finally arrived in North America. The band played the first of a dozen scheduled shows on Sunday night (August 21), at the Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal, QC, Canada.

The North American leg of the tour was first announced in January 2020, with the dates scheduled to begin in August of that year. The tour was postponed just four months later, and postponed again in May 2021. The Montreal show is the band's first performance in North America since 2017.

Rammstein have posted some official photos from the show, while fans have uploaded an array of fiery clips to social media, celebrating a set that now features four songs from this year's Zeit album; the opening salvo of Armee der Triste and Zick Zack, plus the title track and the set-closing Adieu.

The next leg of the tour is at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN, on August 27. Full dates below.

Rammstein Montreal setlist

Armee Der Tristen

Zick Zack

Links 2-3-4

Sehnsucht

Zeig Dich

Mein Herz Brennt

Puppe

Zeit

Heirate Mich

Deutschland

Radio

Mein Teil

Du hast

Sonne

Encore

Engel

Ausländer

Du Riechst So Gut

Pussy

Encore II

Rammstein

Ich Will

Adieu

Rammstein Stadium Tour 2022

Aug 27: Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium, MN

Aug 31: Philadelphia Lincoln Financial Field, PA

Sep 03: Chicago Soldier Field, IL

Sep 06: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Sep 09: Foxborough Gillette Stadium, MA

Sep 17: San Antonio Alamodome, TX

Sep 23: Los Angeles Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, CA

Sep 24: Los Angeles Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, CA

Oct 01: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Oct 02: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Oct 04: Mexico City Foro Sol, Mexico

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab)