Watch Scene Queen bring 'bimbocore' to the masses in crazy, bloodthirsty collab with Set It Off, Barbie & Ken

Scene Queen has dropped a new single, Barbie & Ken, in collaboration with Floridian punk band Set It Off.

The self-proclaimed 'bimbocore' pioneer and Set It Off frontman Cody Carson star as the iconic toy couple Barbie and Ken in the slapstick, gory video which sees the pair battle it out in an extremely violent "lovers" tiff.

Within the song, the two artists play on the children's nursery rhyme Sitting In A Tree (Kissing), but instead of Barbie and Ken sitting in a tree "K-I-S-S-I-N-G", they spend their time 'K-I-L-L-I-N-G" in their 'pink dream house' where 'two go in' and 'only one comes out'.

Speaking of the track, Scene Queen, aka Hannah Collins says: "This song is the perfect combination of the crazy chaotic hyper feminine “Bimbocore” sound my music has, combined with the high energy and theatrical sound of cinematics era Set It Off. I was so excited to get in a session with Cody in general but the collab that it morphed into was honestly more fun than I could’ve even hoped for."

Under the accompanying Deathcats-directed video on her YouTube page, she writes: "For people that have been following my project since the beginning, you know that before I even started posting music on tik tok I was posting content about bands I loved.

"Set It Off has always been one of those bands. Every chance I got growing up I’d be sure to go to meet and greets, buy albums etc. and I’ve always been in love with the way they can bring both pop and theatrics into edgier music.

"Although sonically I ended up in a slightly different realm the energy I have was largely influenced by them. Getting to work with and becoming friends with this band has been one of the most full circle moments for me as a musician and you can see and hear how much fun we had making this track.



It’s meant to be a fun and crazy mash up of our two worlds and a nod to something we were very stoked on walking into the session that day… Mr. and Mrs. Smith .. I mean Barbie & Ken."

In September, Scene Queen will be embarking on her first ever US headline tour. The following month will see the 'bimbocore' star support Wargasm on a EU/UK trek.

Watch Barbie & Ken below:

Sept 01: Los Angeles The Roxy, CA

Sept 03: San Francisco Bottom Of The Hill, CA

Sept 07: Philadelphia Blackbox @ Underground Arts, PA

Sept 08: New York Mercury Lounge, NY

Sept 10: Boston Middle East - Upstairs, MA

Sept 15: Chicago Subterannean, IL

Sept 17: Dallas Trees, TX

Sept 18: Denver Globe Hall, CO