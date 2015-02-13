Video: Set It Off's Cody Carson on the moment his life changed forever

Set It Off frontman Cody Carson recently visited TeamRock to discuss the band’s formative years.

He reveals that in 2008, the then-student asked All Time Low frontman Alex Gaskarth if he could sing Coffee Shop Soundtrack onstage with the Maryland pop punks at Cleveland’s House Of Blues.

“It went incredibly well and filled me with this emotion, this feeling that I couldn’t deny,” reveals Carson. “I knew what I had to do, so I dropped out of college and started Set It Off and… here we are now!”

Check out the full interview in the video below…