Watch Rolo Tomassi play their biggest-ever UK show in new pro-shot footage

Rolo Tomassi have uploaded the entirety of new live album Live At The Electric Ballroom to Youtube.

This means pro-shot footage of the mathcore favourites’ biggest-ever UK show at London’s Electric Ballroom can now be viewed for free. Watch via the video player below.

Rolo Tomassi played their concert at the 1,500-capacity venue in February 2023, as part of a UK tour to promote their sixth and latest album, 2022’s Where Myth Becomes Memory. Support came from Heriot and Holy Fawn.

Live At The Electric Ballroom was released on September 27 via Mnrk Heavy. The band announced it the previous month by sharing a live version of Aftermath as a single.

Keyboardist/co-vocalist James Spence commented at the time: “Since its release, this song has been an audience favourite along with a rare opportunity for a sing-along. It remains an outlier in our material, but in the context of a full set, it always feels like an elevated moment. Our band has always been about stark contrasts, and this is a perfect example of that.”

Rolo Tomassi, named after a character in 1997 neo-noir L.A. Confidential, were formed in Sheffield in 2005 by Spence and his sister, vocalist Eva Korman. Their second album, 2010’s Cosmology, was produced by venerated DJ Diplo.

Since then, the band – who dabble in post-hardcore, metal, post-rock, shoegaze and other sounds – have become cult beloveds. Their 2018 album Time Will Die And Love Will Bury It was released to critical acclaim. Metal Hammer’s review declared, “Rolo Tomassi have proved themselves to be in a category of one.” Where Myth Becomes Memory enjoyed similar goodwill, with Hammer’s Dannii Leivers calling it “post-hardcore perfection” in a 4.5-star review.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Rolo Tomassi appear to be working on album number seven. In April, the band posted a photo of themselves in the studio to X (formerly Twitter).