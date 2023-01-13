Watch Roadrunner United's classic live video of Slipknot's (sic) featuring Corey Taylor, Paul Gray, Joey Jordison and Anthrax's Scott Ian

Back in October, Roadrunner Records announced that they would be reissuing Roadrunner United’s All-Star Sessions album, as well as the project's accompanying live show. The project was originally launched to celebrate the label's 25th anniversary back in 2005.

The performance took place at the Nokia Theatre in New York, NY on December 15 that same year, and saw the project's four 'team captains' (Slipknot's Joey Jordison, Machine Head's Robb Flynn, Fear Factory's Dino Cazares and Trivium's Matthew K. Heafy) come together to lead a number of supergroups, both past and present, whose members have at one point been part of Roadrunner, such as HIM's Ville Valo, Killswitch Engage's Howard Jones, Jesse Leach, Trivium's Paolo Gregoletto and many more.

Footage of one song from the night has now been released, and it shows a young Corey Taylor, alongside late bandmates Joey Jordison and Paul Gray, perform Slipknot's (sic) with Anthrax's Scott Ian.

The star-studded night's set list was comprised of a number of famous hits released via the label, as well as some of the original music written for The All-Star Sessions album.

Performing the majority of the concert's songs was the "core band", which consisted of Fear Factory's Dino Cazares , Machine Head man Adam Duce, Slipknot Paul Gray and Joey Jordison, Sepultura's Andreas Kisser and Roy Mayorga of Stone Sour and Hellyeah.

Speaking of the performance, Scott Ian says: "It was incredible to be part of a lineup of such insanely heavy hitters. WOW! And to have had the opportunity to play with Joey and Paul that night, with Corey singing - definitely a Make-A-Wish moment for me."

Check out (sic) below as well as the setlist:

Live tracklist:

SIDE A:

Biohazard - Punishment

Madball - Set It Off

Stormtroopers Of Death - March Of The S.O.D

Life Of Agony - River Runs Red

Obituary - The End Complete

SIDE B:

Mercyful Fate - Curse Of The Pharaohs

King Diamond - Abigail

Annihilator - Alison Hell

Deicide - Dead By Dawn

SIDE C:

Trivium - Pull Harder On The Strings Of Your Martyr

Killswitch Engage - My Last Serenade

Chimaira - Pure Hatred

Fear Factory - Replica

SIDE D:

Type O Negative - Black No. 1

Roadrunner United - Tired ‘N Lonely

Stone Sour - Brother

Roadrunner United - The Rich Man

SIDE E:

Roadrunner United - The Dagger

Roadrunner United - The End

Soulfly - Eye For An Eye

Sepultura - Refuse/Resist

SIDE F:

Slipknot - Surfacing

Machine Head - Davidian

Slipknot - (sic)

Sepultura - Roots Bloody Roots