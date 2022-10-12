Roadrunner United’s The All-Star Sessions album is finally being reissued

Roadrunner Records have announced that they will be reissuing Roadrunner United’s All-Star Sessions album, as well as the project's accompanying live show.

The reissued album, as well as the recording of the concert that took place at the Nokia Theatre in New York, NY on December 15, 2005, is set to arrive on March 10, 2023.

It'll be available for the first time on vinyl, as well as CD versions and a HD live video of The End, a performance featuring Trivium's Matt Heafy, ex-Fear Factory's Dino Cazares and ex-Coal Chamber's Nadja Peulen, among others.

The All-Star Sessions was launched back in 2005 for the label's 25th anniversary, and featured a total of 18 tracks, curated by four "team captains" formed of the aforementioned Heafy, Slipknot drummer Joey Jordison, Fear Factory guitarist Dino Cazares, and Machine Head vocalist Robb Flynn.

Speaking of the iconic project, Heafy says: “The Roadrunner United album was something I still have a hard time believing that it happened. A 19-year-old me being enlisted to be able to write anything I wanted… while picking a dream line-up of my favourite musicians every single every song? I am still honoured and grateful to have been allowed this amazing experience. All I can say is… I want to do Part II.”

While Flynn says: “I had a couple of riffs left over from [2004 Machine Head album] Through The Ashes Of Empires that I hadn’t ended up using, so brought them into play first-off for Roadrunner United. The song that really kicked it off for me was The Dagger. I was like, ‘Man, this is a fucking banger. I don’t know if I even want to give this away!’ I actually told the label, ‘If you can lock in Howard [Jones] from Killswitch Engage to do the vocals, you can have it. Otherwise, I’m keeping it for Machine Head!’ We had so much fun when Howard flew in to record that song at my studio. He only had about three sentences of lyrics prepared, so we spent hours talking over what the song could be about, and then he freestyled a bunch. I remember him getting up, walking into the vocal booth, and just belting out this fucking insane scream, this screech! It became the sound that opens the whole record.”

Watch The End below: