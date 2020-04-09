Watch Ray Wilson sing Genesis on his Untour

Like many artists, Ray Wilson has taken to social media to entertain his fans. The former Genesis singer has been hosting songs from what he's dubbed his Untour on his YouTube channel.

"Hello everybody, here I am at home in Poznan and I thought I'd play a song or two every night or every couple of days to keep you company, or to keep me sane," laughs Wilson.

Previously we showed you Wilson performing the Genesis song Fading Lights from 1991's We Can't Dance album and his own song Change. Here you can watch him tackle Carpet Crawlers (from 1974's The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway) and a cover of Phil Collins' In The Air Tonight. "You can all be drummers today," smiles Wilson. everyone knows the drum fill."