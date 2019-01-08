Listen to Chester Bennington’s posthumous track with Lamb Of God’s Mark Morton

Lamb Of God guitarist Mark Morton has unveiled the song he recorded with Chester Bennington.

The late Linkin Park singer appears on Cross Off, a track from Morton’s debut solo album Anesthetic.

It was one of those things where we were listening to the song like, 'Who in our world would we have singing this?’” Morton tells Metal Hammer. “And Chester was the name that came out. So we almost didn’t try, because it’s Chester Bennington, he’s such a superstar. We were kind of like, 'Come on, we can’t get him.' But if we hadn’t tried, we wouldn’t have got him, so we tried, we got his ear. He heard the song and he was in.”

According the guitarist, the songs is about “breaking that cycle of codependency - or dependency. it’s about relationships ending, and that relationships can be with a person, it can be with an addiction, it can be with a time and place in your life. It’s just kind of about wiping the slate clean and starting over."

Morton has enlisted an all-star cast of collaborators for Anesthetic. As well as Bennington, the album features the guitarist’s Lamb Of God bandmate Randy Blythe, Alter Bridge/Slash frontman Myles Kennedy, Chuck Billy of Testament and cult grunge icon Mark Lanegan.

Mark Morton: Anesthetic

1. Cross Off (feat. Chester Bennington)

2. Sworn Apart (feat. Jacoby Shaddix)

3. Axis (feat. Mark Lanegan)

4. The Never (feat. Chuck Billy + Jake Oni)

5. Save Defiance (feat. Myles Kennedy)

6. Blur (feat. Mark Morales)

7. Back From The Dead (feat. Josh Todd)

8. Reveal (feat. Naeemah Maddox)

9. Imaginary Days

10. Truth Is Dead (feat. Randy Blythe + Alissa White-Gluz)

Anesthetic is released on March 1 via Spinefarm. Pre-order it here.