Watch Rammstein create their video for Ausländer

Rammstein have released a making-of video showing how their promo for Ausländer was created.

The single was released in May this year, shortly after the band’s untitled seventh studio album launched through Universal Music.

Speaking about the track, director Joern Heitman says: “It’s Eurotrash meets metal. I think that’s something we only previously saw in Pussy. In my opinion, that’s what made the song so incredibly special and a great summer hit.

“But the song’s lyrics are also very controversial – very sharp and edgy, leaving lots of room for me to exercise my creativity and come up with something really off the hook.

“The song Ausländer inspired me to put Rammstein in an inflatable rubber boat wearing lifejackets and rowing across the sea, because that’s something you definitely don’t normally do.

“But that’s exactly why I wanted to do it – because that’s who Rammstein are for me. You confront society with its own images.”

Rammstein will tour across Europe from May next year in support of the follow-up to 2009’s Liebe ist für alle da.

Rammstein 2020 tour dates

May 25: Klagenfurt Wörthersee Stadion, Austria

May 29: Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany

Jun 02: Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

Jun 06: Zurich Letzigrund, Switzerland

jun 07: Zurich Letzigrund, Switzerland

Jun 10: Ostend Event Site, Belgium

Jun 14: Cardiff Principality Stadium, Wales

Jun 17: Belfast Boucher Road Playing Field, Northern Ireland

Jun 20: Coventry Ricoh Arena, UK

Jun 24: Nijmegen Goffertpark, Holland

Jun 27: Düsseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany

Jul 01: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany

Jul 04: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany

Jul 09: Lyon Groupama Stadium, France

Jul 13: Turin Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Italy

Jul 17: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland

Jul 21: Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Estonia

Jul 26: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway

Jul 31: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden

Aug 04: Aarhus Ceres Park, Denmark