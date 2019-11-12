Watch Rammstein create their video for Ausländer

Rammstein have released a making-of video showing how their promo for Ausländer was created.
The single was released in May this year, shortly after the band’s untitled seventh studio album launched through Universal Music.
Speaking about the track, director Joern Heitman says: “It’s Eurotrash meets metal. I think that’s something we only previously saw in Pussy. In my opinion, that’s what made the song so incredibly special and a great summer hit.
“But the song’s lyrics are also very controversial – very sharp and edgy, leaving lots of room for me to exercise my creativity and come up with something really off the hook.
“The song Ausländer inspired me to put Rammstein in an inflatable rubber boat wearing lifejackets and rowing across the sea, because that’s something you definitely don’t normally do.
“But that’s exactly why I wanted to do it – because that’s who Rammstein are for me. You confront society with its own images.”
Rammstein will tour across Europe from May next year in support of the follow-up to 2009’s Liebe ist für alle da.
- Take a look at EMP's range of Rammstein merch
- Check out these new deals on bluetooth earphones
- Explore the best Black Friday vinyl deals
Rammstein 2020 tour dates
May 25: Klagenfurt Wörthersee Stadion, Austria
May 29: Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany
Jun 02: Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany
Jun 06: Zurich Letzigrund, Switzerland
jun 07: Zurich Letzigrund, Switzerland
Jun 10: Ostend Event Site, Belgium
Jun 14: Cardiff Principality Stadium, Wales
Jun 17: Belfast Boucher Road Playing Field, Northern Ireland
Jun 20: Coventry Ricoh Arena, UK
Jun 24: Nijmegen Goffertpark, Holland
Jun 27: Düsseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany
Jul 01: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany
Jul 04: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
Jul 09: Lyon Groupama Stadium, France
Jul 13: Turin Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Italy
Jul 17: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
Jul 21: Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Estonia
Jul 26: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway
Jul 31: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden
Aug 04: Aarhus Ceres Park, Denmark