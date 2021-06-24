Watch Powerwolf’s dark, cinematic video for Dancing With The Dead

Powerwolf have released a second single from their forthcoming Call Of The Wild album, and the video for Dancing With The Dead finds the German power metal crew caught up in a danse macabre with a couple of dapper, twinkle-toed Vic Rattlehead lookalikes.



Once described in the pages of Metal Hammer as “power metal’s batshit crazy secret weapon”, the huge-in-Europe Saarbrücken quintet are pulling out all the stops with their eighth studio album, and Dancing With The Dead is a suitably over the top follow-up to the album’s first single, Beast Of Gévaudan, the video for which has already racked up 1.3 million views on YouTube.

Mainman Matthew Greywolf says: "With Call Of The Wild, we are opening a new, exciting chapter in the history of Powerwolf. The album sounds unmistakably like Powerwolf and is so much more at the same time: Besides new territory like the Celtic instrumentation in Blood for Blood (Faoladh) or the ballad like Alive or Undead we have raised all our trademarks to a new level. Until now, we never sounded so powerful and wild - in the truest sense of the word. We can't wait to finally share this beast of an album with you all!"



Powerwolf recently recruited Arch Enemy vocalist Alissa White-Gluz for a remake of their 2018 single Demons Are A Girl’s Best Friend, which will be released on Missa Cantorem, a bonus album included with various special formats of Call Of The Wild, which is due for release via Napalm Records on July 16.